Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $153.94 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $153,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.85. 18,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,077. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

