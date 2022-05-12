Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in WD-40 by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,662. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average is $215.40.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

