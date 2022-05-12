Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 531.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Textron by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,689,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. 1,336,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

