Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47.76 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3,226.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,082 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 910,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.