Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $59.81 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.26% of Yelp worth $59,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

