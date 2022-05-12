Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,872 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of AMERCO worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.94. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a one year low of $508.46 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.