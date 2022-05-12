Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 706,182 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,234,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 5.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 113,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.