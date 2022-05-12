Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.75 and its 200-day moving average is $361.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.65 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

