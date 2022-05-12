Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Best Buy worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of BBY traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.05. 118,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,387. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

