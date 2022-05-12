Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Gartner worth $220,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 24.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.48. 9,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.52. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.50 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

