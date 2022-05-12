Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 135,133 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,133 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $6,530,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,117. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

