Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,884 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of HP worth $145,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HPQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. 310,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,746,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

