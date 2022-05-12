Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,119 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Materion worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

