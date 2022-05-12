Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,232 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $62.66. 1,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $851.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

