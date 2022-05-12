Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 95,269 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,458,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $209,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,556,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,026,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,327,000 after buying an additional 364,770 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 131,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,606. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

