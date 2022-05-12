Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

