Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Royal Gold worth $100,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,738. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

