Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $276.34

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $276.34 and last traded at $279.45, with a volume of 9511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

The stock has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.97.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 89,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

