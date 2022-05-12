Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN opened at $280.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.97. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.