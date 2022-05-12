ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.05

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 36127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $688.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.