Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 5,458 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

