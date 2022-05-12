Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 27,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,085. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.