Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $724,000 Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

