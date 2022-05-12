Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.17. 12,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $152.58 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.