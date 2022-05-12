Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after buying an additional 564,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,190,000 after buying an additional 227,510 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

GFL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 80,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

