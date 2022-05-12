Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,821 shares of company stock worth $28,052,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.41. 9,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.