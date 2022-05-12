Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 27,879 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,722,000 after acquiring an additional 672,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 59,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

