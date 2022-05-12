Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,860 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.63 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

