Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $59,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AMERCO by 1,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7,846.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $10.74 on Thursday, reaching $520.48. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,356. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $508.46 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

