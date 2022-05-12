Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,592. The stock has a market cap of $636.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.