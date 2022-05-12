Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

