ACoconut Price Hits $0.0826 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $219,720.70 and approximately $32,916.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.