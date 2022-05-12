Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.