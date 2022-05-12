ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. ACV Auctions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

