ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.
Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
