ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 604,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 217,928 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.