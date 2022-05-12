Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

