Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.12 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

