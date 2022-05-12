AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AECOM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.