Aeron One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,424.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 52.8% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $120,394.51 and $25,424.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,798.38 or 1.00025861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

