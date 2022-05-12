Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.47

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $585.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after purchasing an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 249,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,008 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

