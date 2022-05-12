Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.47

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Several research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $585.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after purchasing an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 249,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,008 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
