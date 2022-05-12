AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 344,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,389. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 525,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth $5,183,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

