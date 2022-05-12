AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,539. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.