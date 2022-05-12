Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agenus by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agenus by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

