Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Agenus stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $408.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agenus by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.