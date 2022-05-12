Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,870. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,488. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Agiliti by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

