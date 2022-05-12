Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 5,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,488. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

