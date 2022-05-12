AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.
AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
