Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 841.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $531,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.87.

Shares of APD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.89. 1,275,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,050. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

