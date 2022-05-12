Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,620 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Air Transport Services Group worth $84,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATSG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 434,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

