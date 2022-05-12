Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KERN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

KERN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Akerna by 115.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

